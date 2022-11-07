See more of the story

All players are seniors unless noted

Sydney Bailey, defense, Rogers, sophomore

Chloe Boreen, forward, Hill-Murray

Uma Corniea, goalie, Edina

Lily Fetch, forward, East Ridge

Isa Goettl, forward, Andover

Hannah Halverson, forward, Edina

Elly Klepinger, defense, Minnetonka

Sydney Leonard, forward, Mound Westonka

Ava Lindsay, forward, Minnetonka

Makayla Moran, forward, Apple Valley, sophomore

Lauren O'Hara, forward, Centennial

Lily Pachl, defense, South St. Paul, sophomore

Ayla Puppe, forward, Northfield, junior

Josie St. Martin, forward, Stillwater, junior

Ella Tuccitto, forward, Simley