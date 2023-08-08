A 14-year-old detained for fatally shooting his younger brother Saturday will be released from custody pending further investigation by police.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office said Tuesday that it requests further investigation of the incident by St. Paul police before deciding if there will be criminal charges in the death of 12-year-old Markee Jones. Family members said the shooting was accidental.

"At this stage in the investigation, there is not sufficient evidence to proceed with a charging determination," RCAO Spokesperson Dennis Gerhardstein said. "The RCAO will make a charging determination at a future date should additional investigative information become available."

A 1:30 p.m. hearing for the boy in juvenile court has been cancelled.

Denisha Hill, the youth's mother, was unavailable for comment.

The 14-year-old was arrested Saturday after authorities were called to the 200 block of Stinson Street W for reports of a juvenile with a gunshot wound. Jones, 12, died from his wounds at Regions Hospital. Manslaughter charges were pending against Jones' older brother, and Hill asked authorities to release her older son.

Denisha Hill said her son, his brother and a cousin were staying overnight at her mother's house. "My mom always has her grandkids over," she said.

Hill, who lives in Inver Grove Heights, said her mother was away at a religious retreat in Rochester on Saturday. She said an uncle was staying at the house, and that he was asleep when the shooting occurred.

Hill described her son as "smart and always smiling. He was a happy, basketball playing kid who loved to be outside with his friends. He was a real boys' boy."

Hill said that he has struggled with Jones' death, crumpling to the floor during one of her conversations with him at the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center.

"He needs to be with family now," Hill said in a previous interview, adding that she doesn't care if her son is sent home wearing an ankle monitor. "I need to hug my son, to comfort my son."

Hill wants authorities to hold the the person who "left his gun" at the boys' grandmother's house accountable. It's unclear who that person was, but Hill said it was not her sons or their cousin.

Staff writer Eder Campuzano contributed to this report.