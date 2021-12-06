A 14-year-old is in police custody after allegedly posting threats to social media over the weekend, prompting the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district to cancel classes at the middle and high schools Monday.

The post "alleged some threats against some adults that work in the district, as well as some students," said Bradley Bergstrom, Sauk Rapids-Rice superintendent.

The student directed the threat at the middle school on Saturday, according to Sauk Rapids Police Chief Perry Beise, who said in a news release that the student "claims sole responsibility for creation of the threatening post."

Police continue to investigate the incident, which law enforcement believe is "isolated at the secondary level," according to Beise.

On Sunday, the district sent a letter to parents stating the middle and high schools would be closed Monday but that classes would be held Monday at Pleasantview and Mississippi Heights elementary schools in Sauk Rapids and Rice Elementary School in Rice.

The district also canceled all scheduled activities Monday, and the buildings were closed to the public. Law enforcement planned to be present at all Sauk Rapids district sites on Monday.

Bergstrom said he can't share specifics about a particular student or situation but said the district will follow its code of conduct manual.

"The safety and well-being of our staff and our students is our No. 1 priority, and we will wait to make sure that law enforcement has done what they need to do," Bergstrom said. "This is always hard. For parents and their children, they want to go to school in a place that's safe, and when there is this kind of threat that is taking place, it causes a lot of concern.

"We appreciate their patience," Bergstrom continued. "Our goal is to make sure we communicate accurately and in a timely manner. Social media moves pretty fast. We don't."