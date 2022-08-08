A 14-year-old bicyclist who collided with a motorist at a Northfield intersection while heading to soccer practice has died, officials said Monday.

Melanie Valencia of Northfield suffered multiple injuries in the crash shortly after 6 p.m. last Tuesday at Afton Street and E. Jefferson Parkway.

Valencia was transported by emergency responders to HCMC, where she died two days later.

The driver, 18-year-old Adrian Vega of Northfield, remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

Police Chief Mark Elliott said that Vega had the right of way and showed no signs of impairment.

Elliott said Valencia was not wearing a helmet.

"Our community is hurting on this one," the chief said, "especially when it's a child."

Brent Kivell initiated a GoFundMe page on behalf of Valencia's family and said he's been her soccer coach on various teams over the years.

"Melanie was struck by a car ... while biking to the soccer fields in Northfield for a captain's practice in preparation for her first season at the high school," Kivell wrote about the incoming ninth-grader. "She suffered severe head trauma among other injuries."

He noted that Valencia "was one of the most talented players I have ever had the pleasure to coach. But her talent on the field paled in comparison to the person she was off the field. She was kind, courteous, respectful and encouraging. Those were the traits that led her to being named a captain on her summer team earlier this year."