DETROIT — 13 Larry Nassar victims seek $130 million from FBI, claiming bungled investigation led to more assaults by sports doctor.
Most Read
-
Avian flu causing unprecedented deaths in wild Minnesota birds
-
5 found dead in Duluth home after police asked to make check
-
'I've had it with this guy': GOP leaders privately blasted Trump after Jan. 6
-
'Boys, I need your help.' Another night of invisible offense sinks Twins
-
Park Board panel takes step to reverse post-George Floyd distancing from Mpls. police