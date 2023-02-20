10th Annual Father Daughter Dance

The 10th Annual Positive Image Father Daughter Dance was held on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center. More than 600 people attended the event, a community-sponsored, formal, elegant and fun-filled evening that focuses on the importance of fathers and their daughters having strong and healthy relationships.
By
Jeff Wheeler
February 19, 2023 - 8:48 PM
Saniyah Smith, 7, smoothed her dad, Willie Smith’s, tie as they settled in at their table for the 10th Annual Positive Image Father Daughter Dance Sunday night, Feb. 19, 2023 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center.
Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Stevens Pierre and his daughter, Hannah, 4, cracked up as he took a selfie of the two of them at the 10th Annual Positive Image Father Daughter Dance Sunday night, Feb. 19, 2023 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center.
Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
A dad made a statement with his t-shirt at the 10th Annual Positive Image Father Daughter Dance Sunday night, Feb. 19, 2023 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center.
Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Girls in attendance at the 10th Annual Positive Image Father Daughter Dance crowded at the edge of the dance floor to watch dancers from The Art of Dance perform Sunday night, Feb. 19, 2023 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center.
Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Milani Robinson, 5, reclaimed her tiara from her dad, Mitch Robinson as they sat down to eat at the 10th Annual Positive Image Father Daughter Dance Sunday night, Feb. 19, 2023 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center.
Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Michael Foster danced with his daughters Arriana, 15, left, and Kyra,17, at the 10th Annual Positive Image Father Daughter Dance Sunday night, Feb. 19, 2023 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center.