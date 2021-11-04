The family of a missing 33-year-old woman last seen near Hinckley, Minn., is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to her recovery.

Ashley Carlson, who is from Grantsburg, Wis., was last seen east of Hinckley on Sept. 24, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. She is 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 220 pounds.

A search will take place from 10 a.m. to dusk on Sunday. Base camp for the search will be at the Lake Lena Community Center, 45749 Grace Lake Rd., Sandstone, Minn.

Anyone with information should contact the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380 or the Burnett County Sheriff's Office at 715-497-5648.

Alex Chhith