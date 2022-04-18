The 10-year-old boy who was shot and killed in a downtown Minneapolis apartment building late Friday night has been identified.

Officers responded to a call to a building in the 300 block of Hennepin Avenue and found Amare Rashaun Mayberry-Campbell of Andover with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Amare was taken to HCMC, where he died.

Preliminary information indicated the child and a juvenile family member were alone in the apartment when the shooting occurred, police said. They have not released the age of the other family member.

"What we know is we had two juveniles in a residence alone with access to a gun, and that's just a bad recipe," police spokesman Garrett Parten said. "Whatever measures gun owners can take to secure their weapons at all times, it's so crucial."

According to two sources with knowledge of the investigation, the shooting is thought to be accidental. The sources said the other juvenile present in the room was the shooting victim's older brother.

Staff writers Katy Read and Liz Sawyer contributed to this report.