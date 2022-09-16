Drag Brunch

Fancy a brunch with a Harry Potter, Destiny's Child, Minions or Fleetwood Mac theme? Flip Phone answers the call with weekend themed brunches featuring fierce queens and former contestants of "RuPaul's Drag Race" — Mercedes Iman Diamond, Utica and Jaidynn Diore Fierce — as well as local queens Domita Sanchez, Julia Starr, Frozaen Pissás, Priscilla Es Yuicy and Queen Onya. Sasha Cassadine hosts. Don't forget cash. These queens don't sashay for for free. (10 a.m., 12:30 & 3 p.m., Sept. 24-25; Oct. 1-2, $16, flipphoneevents.com.)

Sunday Winery Tour

Urban Forage Winery & Cider House in Minneapolis takes oenophiles into its basement winery where guests normally aren't permitted. Catch a glimpse of wine, cider and mead tanks and the tools used to make these beverages. A winemaker will walk you through the process as you taste the products in production from the barrel or tank. (12:30 p.m. Sundays, $25, urbanforagewinery.com.)

10,000 Laughs

Providing gut-busting guffaws since 2011, the annual comedy festival is back with more than 35 shows and dozens of comedians, writers and podcasters. Headliners include Dulcé Sloan, David Gborie, Carmen Lagala, Sean Jordan and more. Shows are at large and intimate venues over the three days, including Southern Theater, Parkway Theater, Cedar Cultural Center and Sisyphus Brewing, just to name a few. (Oct. 6-8, go to 10000laughs.com for full lineup and tickets.)

Bloody Mary Festival

Liquified tomatoes have their moment to shine as fans of the beverage have their chance to taste and vote for their favorite. Nominees including Northern Taphouse, Can Can Wonderland, Lovejoy's Bloody Mary Mix and others compete for the crown of Twin Cities' best bloody mary. (11:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m. & 3:45-6 p.m. Oct. 8, $52.50-$65.50, thebloodymaryfest.com.)

Oktoberfest

Giant pretzels, beverages and other tasty treats await at Holz Farm's fall festival. Challenge your pals in a variety of lawn games and take a hayride. Guests also can explore the picturesque farm grounds that reflect Eagan's past and present, depicting family life from the Great Depression through World War II. (Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 8, $9.33-$15, cityofeagan.com.)

Adult Fairy Tale

This ain't your toddler's tea party. Prepare for "Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience" in Wonderland. Tucked away in the basement of Stilheart Distillery and Cocktail Lounge in Minneapolis is the Mad Hatter who greets guests for 90 minutes of playful and naughty banter. The interactive adventure includes cocktails, riddles, challenges and sweet bites along with the sassy Queen of Hearts who may just have your head. (Ends Oct. 20, $47, explorehidden.com.)

Podcast on Stage

The way the last few years have gone it's no wonder podcaster and author Nora McInerny's tour is called "Terrible, Thanks for Asking." The award-winning podcast takes to the Fitzgerald Theater stage for an evening of honest, sad and funny feelings about life as we know it. (8 p.m. Oct. 22, $35-$40, axs.com.)

Mansion After Dark

The American Swedish Institute's Turnblad Mansion is on the National Register of Historic Places, so it must have a few spirits lurking about. The lights are off during this flashlight tour given by an ASI guide in which participants learn about unique features of the building built in 1908. A special Halloween cocktail and small bites are included. (6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 & 30, $55, asimn.org.)

A Big Heart

Dust off the suit and tie and steam that gorgeous gown for a good cause. The Twin Cities Heart Ball benefits the American Heart Association. The evening — a social hour, program and dinner — furthers the promotion of research, science and technology. (6 p.m. Nov. 4, the Depot, Mpls., bit.ly/3Tefdx8.)

Jonathan Van Ness

Quirky Emmy-nominated TV personality Jonathan Van Ness brings his antics to the Orpheum. Starring on Netflix's "Queer Eye," the multiple-threat comedian, hairstylist, author and podcaster will make light of life's challenges. Founder of the JVN hair care line, Van Ness may even give the audience a few tips on how to achieve fabulous hair. (8 p.m. Nov. 5, $39.50-$69.50, hennepintheatretrust.org.)

MELISSA WALKER