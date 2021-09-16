'Out My Window'

Gail Albert Halaban travels the world looking into other people's windows. This photo project started in 2007 when she moved to New York, and now includes Paris, Venice, Istanbul and 22 other cities. She meets subjects before snapping; thus, the photos come to represent her relation to place. (Through Nov. 6, Weinstein Hammons Gallery, 908 W. 46th St., Mpls. Free. Open by appointment. 612-822-1722 or weinsteinhammons.com)

'Coping'

Minneapolis artist Tetsuya Yamada often installs work at places like the laundromat or a hardware store. But he heads to a storefront gallery for this solo show, installing ceramics, paintings, language and moving images that reflect on his young adulthood in Japan, skateboarding, '80s punk and artist Isamu Noguchi. (Through Oct. 3, Hair + Nails, 2222 E. 35th St., Mpls., hairandnailsart.com)

'Home of Memories'

This traveling exhibit of portraits and stories of eight Iraqi Minnesotans, curated by the collective CarryOn Homes, offers an intimate reflection about what home was, and what it can be. (Through Jan. 22, Hennepin History Museum, 2303 3rd Av. S., Mpls., hennepinhistory.org)

'Divide Up Those in Darkness From the Ones Who Walk in Light'

The University of Minnesota celebrates the 50-year career of its longest-serving art teacher, David Feinberg, who believes all art comes from the unconscious, and the "one true thing a person has is their unique perception of the world." (Through Dec. 11, Nash Gallery, 405 21st Av. S., cla.umn.edu/art/galleries)

In the 1920s and '30s, Emil Otto Hoppé was one of the most popular photographers in the world. This show focuses on his work with the famed Paris dance troupe led by Sergei Diaghilev and featuring Vaslav Nijinsky. (Through Nov. 14, Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Av. S., Mpls., tmora.org)

The abstract work of this Ethiopian-born, Harlem-based artist draws from the histories of art, architecture and human civilization while referencing contemporary issues such as migration, climate change and technology. This touring show includes more than 75 drawings, paintings and prints. (Oct. 16-March 6, Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Pl., Mpls., $2-$15, free for 18 & younger. walkerart.org)

This exhibit features 33 monumental "Nazi drawings" by Mauricio Lasansky, the son of Jewish immigrants who began focusing on the Holocaust in 1961, when Adolf Eichmann was tried for war crimes. (Oct. 16-June 26, Minneapolis Institute of Art, free, artsmia.org)

Harriet Bart: 'Material Matters'

The Minneapolis-based conceptual artist whose mystical, multilayered approach has roots in the 1970s feminist art movement, debuts five cloth-and-text works in which war, migration, displacement and threats to democracy take center stage. (Oct. 18-Nov. 19, Traffic Zone Center for Visual Art, 250 3rd Av. N., Mpls. trafficzoneart.com)

'Biskaabiiyang (Return to Ourselves)'

What are the effects of colonialism on Indigenous people? How can its emotional and psychological baggage be released in order to recover ancestral traditions and adapt to a "post-Native Apocalypse world"? This show tackles these questions through the work of Reyna Hernandez, Summer-Harmony Twenish/Nibinikwe, Coyote Park, Sequoia Hauck and Santo Aveiro-Ojeda. (Oct. 14-Dec. 11, All My Relations Gallery, 1414 E. Franklin Av., Mpls. allmyrelationsarts.com)

'Northern Nature'

This photo series by Erika Skogg explores Nordic-American homes and communities in the Upper Midwest, capturing the essence of what some call "Scandinavian America." (Nov. 13-Jan. 9, American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Av. S., Mpls., $6-$12, asimn.org)

