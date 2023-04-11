Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

1. 'Ukraine: War and Resistance'

Fulbright Scholars in Ukraine captured images depicting life there during the Russian-Ukraine War. Their photos are on display inside the Mill Commons area of Mill City Museum. (Museum hours through May 14, 704 S. 2nd St., Mpls. https://www.mnhs.org/millcity)

2. Eggs and herbs

For under $15 feed your family of four green shakshuka. Learn to make the herbaceous egg dish in a virtual cooking class with East Side Table. (5 p.m. Wed., https://msmarket.coop/)

3. MN Songwriter Showcase

Nick Hensley of Love Songs for Angry Men curates a weekly gig featuring 12 up-and-coming and veteran songwriters. (7:30 p.m. Wed., Aster Cafe, 125 SE. Main St., Mpls. https://astercafe.com/)

4. Queer Ecology Hanky Project

An ongoing traveling exhibition with hankies made by more than 170 artists from across North America. (Gallery hours through April 22, the Quarter Gallery, Regis Center for Art, 405 21st Av. S., Mpls. https://events.tc.umn.edu)

5. Eco Fair

Learn how to reduce your carbon footprint through demonstrations and activities. Exhibitors will share information on composting, solar panels, organic lawn care and more. (10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., Richfield High School, 7001 Harriet Av. S. richfieldmn.gov/ecofair)

6. Percussion Party

Mini Mendelssohns can get their classical jam on in this hands-on concert experience. It's an hourlong musical exploration program for children ages 3-6 and their families that also includes activities, crafts and games. (10 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. Sat., Neighborhood House, St. Paul. https://www.thespco.org/)

7. Fleshpots of Egypt: Hymntap

The band takes the Dubliner stage for a show that their Facebook describes as "How Lutheran hymns would sound if the Reformation began in Appalachia, then moved to the Iron Range." (6:30 p.m. Mon., 2162 W. University Av., St. Paul. https://thedublinerpub.com/)

8. 'Team Photograph'

Lauren Haldeman presents her new book in conversation with Blue Delliquanti. The graphic novel is a marriage of poetry and elements of memoir. (7 p.m. Tue., Free, advance registration required. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. https://www.magersandquinn.com)

9. 'Universal Human'

Lori Lentz Fine Art presents "Universal Human," an exhibition of Lentz's colorful original paintings. (Opening reception noon-5 p.m. Sat., 315 SE. Main St., Mpls. https://www.lorilentzfineart.com)

10. Eloise Butler Wildflower Garden and Bird Sanctuary

The Minneapolis attraction opens for the season on Saturday, and the park offers a variety of flora and fauna, sculpture and history. (7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Tue.-Sun., 1 Theodore Wirth Pkwy., Mpls. www.minneapolisparks.org)