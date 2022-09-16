Sever's

Fall means mazes and the one at Sever's offers a potential $500 cash prize for those who accept the corn maze challenge. Even if you're just there with the family to wind through the twists and turns, there's fun to be had with added attractions, including jumping pillows, tire mountain, pig zoo, kiddie train and more. An added bonus? The children will be tired out after a day of fun at the Shakopee venue. (Saturdays-Sundays through Oct. 30, plus Oct. 20-21, $13-$23, seversfestivals.com.)

Pick it

Apples are ripe and ready to be plucked and turned into sweet goodness. Minnetonka Orchards is open for the season with Honeycrisp, Zestar, SweeTango and more. Attractions include an apple launcher, hayrides, retail barn and delectable fall bites. (10-6 p.m. daily through October, $7-$10, minnetonkaorchardmn.com.)

Fall color

Marvel at the shades of amber, red, green and gold on a fall sightseeing cruise down the Mississippi River. During the 90-minute ride, you'll see the St. Paul High Bridge, the confluence with the Minnesota River, Pike Island and Pig's Eye Cave, among other si. (Various times Fridays-Sundays in September and October, $10.50-$21, riverrides.com.)

Magnificent steeds

Amateur horse lovers will present their beautiful mares and stallions at the Minnesota Arabian Horse Breeders Fall Festival Arabian Horse Show. Held on the State Fairgrounds in Warner Coliseum, the futurity show awards more than $200,000 to contestants in classes for Arabian and half Arabian horses. (9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct. 1; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 2, free, medallionstallion.com.)

Wrestling wars

The men and women of the WWE bring their rough-and-tumble antics to Xcel Energy Center. Riddle takes on Seth "Freakin' " Rollins in a match of moves. Other appearances include RAW women's champion Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch and more. (6:30 p.m. Oct. 3, ticketmaster.com.)

Leaf Fest

Jump into a pile of colorful leaves at this autumn festival. Cozy up and make your own s'mores, and create art projects. A team of artists will use a large furnace to pour molten hot iron into sand molds to create artistic pieces. (1-4 p.m. Oct. 16, caponiartpark.org.)

Gourds of fun

Celebrate the Halloween season in the crisp autumn air of Springbrook Nature Center at Pumpkin Night in the Park. Stroll enchanted trails in your costume and marvel at 1,000 glowing pumpkins. Guests can dine from local food trucks, warm up by the bonfire and watch fire dancers. (5-9 p.m. Oct. 22, advance tickets only $10-$12, eventbrite.com.)

Shadows & Spirits

The Minnesota State Capitol houses more than politicians. An after dark, one-hour guided tour winds through a shadowy rotunda, chambers and hallways lit with early 1900s lighting. Visit with "spirits" including a female suffragist, night watchman and Civil War veteran who tell stories of the Capitol's early history. (Tours every 30 minutes, 6:30-8 p.m., Oct. 20-22 & 27-29, $11-$15, mnhs.org.)

Peppa Pig

The toddler favorite is on tour in "Peppa Pig's Adventure." Follow her as she embarks on a camping trip with brother George and her school friends Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. The jolly troupe will engage the audience in song, dance, games and surprises during the 60-minute live musical. ( 1 & 5 p.m. Nov. 6, Ames Center. ticketmaster.com.)

Monstrous rides

Thundering onto the Target Center floor this fall is the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party. Popular vehicles Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Big Foot, Mega Wrex and new entry Gunkster compete and battle in the dark. Included are laser light shows, Hot Wheels toy giveaways, a dance party and a special appearance by Megasaurus, the fire-breathing transforming robot. (12:30 & 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19, targetcenter.com.)

MELISSA WALKER