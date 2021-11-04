What's wonderful about interior design is that it doesn't always have to be expensive to look expensive. If you're looking for affordable ways to refresh your space, here are some Design Recipes hacks, all under $100.

Mirrors as a headboard

Whether you are using mirrors horizontally to widen a space, vertically to add height or in a grid pattern to mimic windows, this is a great way to bounce light and color in a space.

Removable wallpaper

Wallpaper remains a hot trend. Not sure you want to take the plunge? Try using a removable or temporary wallpaper.

Incorporate industrial elements

Industrial pipe can be used for everything from ladder rungs to help hold up shelves.

Curtains made from drop cloths

Who doesn't love no-sew curtains? Drop cloths are the perfect weight of cotton for a curtain, especially for those looking for privacy. Grab some drapery pins and attach them to a rod, add grommets, and you're good to go!

Repurposed items as shelves

From recycled wood to skateboards in a child's room or family space, it's time to get creative.

Succulents in sand

Tiny succulents are hearty enough to be around for weeks, if not months. Pair them with plain white sand in a glass jar or vessel and you have a beautiful accent piece for your home.

Affordable side tables and carts

Bar carts or side tables don't have to be traditional. Garden stools and carts can be used as side tables and decorative accents.

Rice paper or other items placed in shadow boxes or plexiglass

Rice paper is both modern and neutral. One creative idea is to place large pieces in frames.

Wine glasses as candle holders

This is my new "it" idea. Just take wine glasses, flip them over and place a small votive on the bottom, which now serves as the base for your candle. Put something decorative under the mouth of the glass for an even more creative look!

Removable wall stickers

These are so much fun and can add instant color and graphics to a space.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.