'She Who Lives on the Road to War'

Rosy Simas Danse's work is both an immersive installation and dance performance and takes its title from the historical figure Jigonhsasee, one of the co-founders of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy. "Road to War" pursues founder Rosy Simas' mission of bringing a community together in peace, especially at a time when the world seems to be torn apart. (Sept. 21-Dec. 4 at Weisman Art Museum; Oct. 6-Nov. 20 at All My Relations Arts, free, rosysimasdanse.com.)

'Toward Utopia'

Choreographer Paula Mann investigates how to balance altruism with individual needs in a production with four dancers, projections by Steve Paul and sound score by Tarek Abdelqader. (Sept. 22-24, Center for Performing Arts, $20, timetrackdance.org.)

'Nün Gherāo: Surrounded by Salt'

Ananya Dance Theatre's Ananya Chatterjea draws on the Marichjhapi massacre, which took place in West Bengal in the late 1970s, for her world premiere. The work finds connections between that horrific incident in which thousands of refugees were killed and the eco-disasters and social justice movements of today. (Sept. 30-Oct. 1, O'Shaughnessy, $5-$45. oshag.stkate.edu.)

'Requiem: Fire in the Air of the Earth'

MacArthur "Genius" Fellow Kyle Abraham collaborates with producer/electronic music composer Jlin for a contemporary take on Mozart's Requiem in D Minor. (Oct. 14, Northrop, prices vary, Northrop.umn.edu.)

Kyiv City Ballet

The company had just reached Paris as part of a tour in February when Russia invaded Ukraine, and it has not returned to its home country since. In June, the ballet announced it would embark on its first U.S. tour. On the program will be two works responding to the war. (Oct. 26, Northrop, prices vary. Northrop.umn.edu.)

'Breathe'

The program lets you take it all in — Michael Walters' new choreography, Arimee Gambill's debut piece and a re-staging of a 2018 work by James Sewell set to the Ukrainian world-music quartet DakhaBrakha. (Oct. 29-30, O'Shaughnessy, $5-45, Oshag.stkate.edu.)

'Fúria'

Lia Rodrigues' piece is exuberant and at the same time apathetic, filled with joy and also pain. Featuring 10 performers, it provocatively explores the environmental and social impacts of segregation, particularly with regard to favelas, or impoverished communities in Brazil. (Oct. 28-29, Walker Art Center, $31.50, walkerart.org.)

Limón Dance Company

The 75-year-old troupe performs a Northrop Centennial Commission, called "Migrant Mother," choreographed by Raúl Tamez. Other works include the late founder Jose Limón's first major solo, "Danzas Mexicanas," "Air for the G String" by Doris Humphreys, and Limón's "Psalm," featuring dancers from the University of Minnesota. (Nov. 18, Northrop, prices vary, Northrop.umn.edu.)

'Transubstan'

Dancer/choreographer Pedra Pepa infuses gorgeous movement with a righteous and riotous transformation. Pepa's new work seeks liberation through breaking down barriers as it tracks transgender journeys. The show includes a gallery component and performances. (Gallery component, Nov. 10-13; performances Nov. 16-19, Red Eye Theater.)

Contempo Dance 2022

Contempo Physical Dance hosts Brazilian choreographer Mário Nascimento, the 2022 McKnight International Choreographer, whose work will have its world premiere. (Nov. 18-19, O'Shaughnessy, $5-$29, Oshag.stkate.edu.)