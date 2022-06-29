Thursday, June 30

1. Soul of the '60s: The Grammy-winning Sounds of Blackness have proudly celebrated Black music in all forms. In their early years, the group, which was launched in 1971 at Macalester College, did a themed show saluting the sounds of the 1960s. Even if the cast of singers and musicians has evolved over the years, the Sounds' commitment to history hasn't wavered. Get ready 'cause here they come with the hits of the Temptations, Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Sly & the Family Stone and others, complete with period costumes and choreography. (7 & 9 p.m. Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $40-$50, dakotacooks.com)

Also: Idaho's blues-to-bluegrass roots maven Eilen Jewell kicks off her return to the road in Minneapolis with kindred opener Molly Maher (7 p.m. Hook & Ladder outdoors, $28-$46); Burnsville sibling rock duo Durry hit Cities 97's Oake on the Water series (4-7 p.m. PD Pappy's, Stillwater, free); the Belfast Cowboys are out in a tent (7 p.m. Crooners, $30); Zeppelin tribute band Zeppo plays unplugged before a screening of the greatest rock film of all time (7 p.m. Parkway Theater, $9-$12; yep, of course it's "This Is Spinal Tap").

Friday, July 2

Third Eye Blind are still living a "Semi-Charmed Life" on tour with fellow alt-rock hitmakers Taking Back Sunday ("Make Damn Sure") and Australia's Hockey Dad (7 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino Amphitheater, $45-$75); Somali rapper/singer Sharma Boy concludes his residency in the Twin Cities with a local live band for Somali Republic Day (9 p.m. First Avenue, $60); Steve Von Till of the California metal-punk band Neurosis goes it alone (9 p.m. Turf Club, $20).

Saturday, July 2

2. Suldaan Seeraar: He's been recognized by the Somali Glamour Awards and the Somali Museum of Minnesota. Known as "Suldanka Geeska" (The Prince of Africa"), Seeraar has released a series of records of captivating dance music with a reggae-like feel but a sound that's distinctly Somalian. His concerts have earned him a following in Africa, Europe and Dubai. Seeraar will make his first U.S. appearance in Minneapolis one day after Somalis celebrate Republic Day. With DJ Flavio and DJ Challo. (8 p.m. Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., $65-$150, axs.com)

Also: Prolific Los Angeles psyche-rock vet Ty Segall is back previewing his new album, "Hello, Hi" (8 p.m. First Avenue, $28-$30); classic '70s rock showman Little Man heads up a rowdy, outdoor triple bill with the Silent Treatment and Whiskey Rock 'n' Roll Club MPLS (7 p.m. Palmer's Bar, $15); young Orange County pop/punk band Greer offers an all-ages gig with Disq (7 p.m. 7th St. Entry, $25).

Sunday, July 3

3. ABBA the Concert: Nothing says American independence like a tribute to Sweden's enduring hitmakers at an Indigenous casino. For its annual pre-July 4th outdoor block party, Treasure Island has booked one of the top ABBA-singing touring acts around, aka the Visitors, who are actually from Sweden and have been at it since the '90s. Possible gambling losses aside, the party is a much cheaper alternative to the real ABBA's new hologram "reunion" show in London, and it comes with fireworks. (8 p.m. Treasure Island Casino, 5734 Sturgeon Lake Rd, Welch, all ages, free, ticasino.com)

4. Puscifer: After wrapping another long-awaited Tool tour, enigmatic metal frontman Maynard James Keenan is making up for lost time with his oddball, eccentric, Devo-gone-sci-fi side band. They're picking heavily from their 2020 album, "Existential Reckoning," on another production-filled tour that incorporates ample props, secret-agent characters, aliens and other fun stuff. It's far from Tool-like, and that's partly the point. Locally based noise-rap duo Moodie Black, led by MN Foodhouse taco wizard Kristen Martinez, is opening the whole tour. (8 p.m. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $50-$65, axs.com)

5. The Jasper String Quartet: Winners of the prestigious Cleveland Quartet Award, this group is among America's most exciting string quartets. Their concert closes the Lakeshore Chamber Music series in White Bear Lake with a quartet by Joseph Haydn and another by contemporary Canadian composer Vivian Fung, whose complete quartets they're preparing to record. There will also be music by George Enescu and series founder Michael Djupstrom, who will join them on piano. (2 p.m. Hanifl Performing Arts Center, 4941 Long Ave., White Bear Lake, $15-$25, lakeshoreplayers.org/concert-series-2021)

6. Hairball at Bayfront: Neither COVID nor a little blackface controversy nor the exit of original co-vocalist Bobby Jensen could stop the tradition of the Twin Cities' nationally recognized hair-metal tribute band performing its usual batch of pyro and Ozzy, Kiss, Poison, etc., songs in the shadow of the Aerial Bridge the night before the 4th of July. They will be joined this year by "The Voice" finalist Chris Kroeze, Bad Girlfriends and Strange Days. (3 p.m. Duluth Bayfront Festival Park, $25-$55, decc.org)

Also: T. Mychal Rambo leads cast members from the current Theatre Latte Da production of the musical "Twelve Angry Men" to present the show's songs in a nightclub setting (7 p.m. Dakota, $20-$30).

Monday, July 4

Slim pickings for live music on the holiday.

Tuesday, July 5

7. Sheryl Crow: She vowed that her collaborative 2019 album "Threads" (with Brandi Carlile, Bonnie Raitt, Keith Richards, Andra Day, Willie Nelson, St. Vincent et al) would be her last. However, this underappreciated singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist — she belongs in the Rock Hall of Fame — created three new songs for this spring's documentary, "Sheryl." While the doc deals with the sexism she faced in the music biz, the soothing, delicate ballad "Forever" and the McCartney-like piano pop piece "Still the Same" are wistful reflections on romantic relationships. They fit seamlessly in Crow's long and winding career. Opening is Grammy-winning Keb Mo, the always happy bluesman who is promoting this year's "Good To Be." (7 p.m. Ledge Amphitheater, 1700 Parkway Dr., Waite Park, $59-$150, ticketmaster.com)

8. The Zombies: Well before being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, the British psychedelic rock band behind the hazy and harmonious '60s hits "She's Not There" and "Time of the Season" came back strong as a live act in the mid-2010s under original co-vocalists Rod Argent and Colin Blunstone. On their current Life Is a Merry-Go-Round Tour, the lifelong bandmates are playing songs from their 2015 album "Still Got That Hunger" and even newer ones alongside the classics, as heard on their new "Live From Studio Two" album recorded at Abbey Road. (8 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $40, axs.com)

9. Marcia Ball: A mighty enough musical force for both Texas and Louisiana to proudly claim her as its own, the hard-boogieing, long-tall-cool piano veteran is rolling again, promoting a new album produced by Los Lobos' Steve Berlin, "Shine Bright," a great overview of her classic blues-on-the-bayou sounds. (7 p.m. the Dakota, $40-$50, dakotacooks.com).

Wednesday, July 6

10. ND Country Fest: This country-and-camping festival is to North Dakota what Winstock is to Minnesota. This fourth incarnation of the modest but fun-filled four-day fest kicks off with LoCash. The lineup is deeper on July 7-9 with both newer and older Nashville names including Chris Janson, Travis Tritt, Jon Pardi, Deana Carter, Jo Dee Messina, Blackhawk, Colt Ford, Tracy Byrd and Shenandoah. (Morton County Fairgrounds, New Salem, N.D., $91 and up, ndcountryfest.com)

Also: Jordan Rudess, keyboardist in arty metal band the Dream Theater, is out doing his own thing (7 p.m. the Dakota, $40-$45); gospel singer Daniel James Felton performs for the free noontime series on the U of M Campus (noon, Northrop Plaza); Chicago-reared "Through the Valley" roots music singer Shawn James with Gravedancer (8 p.m. Turf Club, $20-$25); Curtiss A's bluesy, old-school rock band Dark Click hosts its monthly blowout (7:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, free).

Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.