'What to Send Up When It Goes Down'

Signe Harriday started her role as artistic director of Pillsbury House Theatre by staging Aleshea Harris' play in July in the company's parking lot. The show, a healing ritual that addresses Black trauma, took place just blocks from where George Floyd was murdered. It is back now with a cast that includes Aimee K. Bryant, Mikell Sapp, Ryan Colbert and JuCoby Johnson. (Through Sept. 28, Pillsbury House Theatre, Mpls.)

'Disney's Frozen'

This smash musical about the reunion of sister princesses who were separated because one of them has the awesome power to turn things into ice gets its much-delayed Twin Cities engagement. One of the headliners is local-girl-done-good Caroline Innerbichler. (Sept. 30-Oct. 20, Orpheum Theatre, Mpls.)

'What the Constitution Means to Me'

Playwright and performer Heidi Schreck revisited her adolescence for this powerful play about citizenship, feminism, abuse and rights. Schreck played herself for the Tony-nominated Broadway production but on this national tour, which begins its post-pandemic relaunch in Minneapolis, her character is played by Cassie Beck. (Sept. 30-Oct. 24, Guthrie Theater, Mpls.)

'The Comedy of Errors'

Director Marcela Lorca and music director Peter Vitale welcome a cast that includes Katie Bradley, Will Sturdivant and Sally Wingert in Shakespeare's witty comedy about twins separated in a shipwreck. (Oct. 14-Nov. 21, Ten Thousand Things, Mpls.)

'Every Brilliant Thing'

Playwright Duncan Macmillan and comedian Jonny Donahoe, both Brits, scripted this solo show about celebrating the joys of life in the face of depression. JuCoby Johnson stars and Meredith McDonough directs. (Oct. 16-Nov. 14, Jungle Theater, Mpls.)

'The People's Violin'

The Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company has a new name — Six Points Theater — and continues to have the ability to snag top talent. Actor J.C. Cutler plays a documentary filmmaker in Charles Varon's drama about history, legacy and identity. Warren Bowles directs. (Oct. 23-Nov. 14, St. Paul.)

'Little Women: The Broadway Musical'

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres' resident choreographer Tamara Kangas Erickson is best known for the snazzy dances she's created. In this musical by composer Jason Howland, lyricist Mindy Dickstein and book writer Allan Knee, she shows another side of her talent as a director. (Nov. 5-28, Artistry, Bloomington.)

'Annie'

Peter Rothstein directs this classic musical about grit and hope with Emily Gunyou Halaas as Miss Hannigan, Reed Sigmund as Rooster and Autumn Ness as Lily St. Regis. JoeNathan Thomas plays Daddy Warbucks. (Nov. 7-Jan. 9, Children's Theatre Company, Mpls.)

'Puttin' on the Ritz'

Theater Latté Da's reopening celebration is a theatrical toast to light and living. The show is curated by founder and artistic director Peter Rothstein alongside associate artistic directors Elissa Adams and Kelli Foster Warder, with musical direction by theater co-founder Denise Prosek. (Nov. 13-15, Ritz Theater, Mpls.)

'Fiddler on the Roof'

Director Bartlett Sher and Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter introduced freshness to their 2015 Broadway revival of the classic musical. For this touring production, Israeli actor Yehezkel Lazarov plays Tevye, and "Tradition," "Bottle Dance" and "Tevye's Dream" make their way to the Ordway. (Nov. 30-Dec. 12, Ordway Music Theater, St. Paul.)

More Fall Arts