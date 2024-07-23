Tap the bookmark to save this article.

One teenage girl was killed and another critically injured when they were hit by a car while they were walking late at night on a highway in northern Minnesota, officials said.

The crash occurred about 1:25 a.m. Monday on Hwy. 169 in Coleraine, the State Patrol said.

The patrol identified the teenager who died as Dakota Kimberly Jones, 14. Injured was 13-year-old Aubrey Mary Martin. The patrol did not disclose a city of residence for either girl.

A family member who started a fundraising campaign online to help with funeral expenses said Jones was a student in the Greenway School District.

According to the patrol:

Matthew Dean Tombeck, 18, of nearby Marble was driving south on Hwy. 169 in the left lane and struck the girls as they walked in the same lane.

Jones died before she could be hospitalized. Martin was taken by air ambulance to a Duluth hospital, with noncritical injuries.