Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

COLUMBIA, Md. — One person was killed in a shooting inside a shopping mall in a suburb of Baltimore and Washington on Saturday, police said.

Authorities received a call after gunfire in the food court area of the mall in Columbia, Maryland, at about 6:10 p.m. Officers found Angelo Little, 17, of Columbia, dead from a gunshot wound, Howard County police said.

Police determined that the suspect left the mall following the shooting, and detectives believe the victim was targeted.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Officers worked to evacuate people in an orderly fashion, and the mall was fully cleared by 9:00 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The mall also was the scene of a shooting in January 2014, when three people died after a man with a shotgun killed two people and then himself.