PODGORICA, Montenegro — One person was killed and at least five others were injured on Friday when a hand grenade exploded at the entrance of a courthouse in Montenegro's capital, police said.

Police spokeswoman Carna Rastoder said the man who detonated the grenade was killed.

''For now, we have information that five people were injured,'' Rastoder said without giving additional details.

Police later said the injured people were hospitalized and that their injuries were not serious.

Friday's blast was preceded by a number of hoax bomb alerts against government and court buildings in the capital, which have led to several evacuations in recent weeks.