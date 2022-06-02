Authorities are investigating the death of a person found inside a burning car near Minnesota Highway 15 early Monday, according to a news release issued Thursday by Waite Park Police Chief David Bentrud.

Police and firefighters responded to a car fire in the 1500 block of County Road 6, just north of Interstate 94, a few minutes before 1 a.m. Monday.

The vehicle and body were so badly damaged authorities were unable to identify the victim or the make of the vehicle. As of Thursday, authorities had identified the victim and were working to notify the family, according to Bentrud, who said more details will be released in the coming days.

The State Fire Marshal and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are assisting in the investigation.