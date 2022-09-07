A FedEx semitrailer truck and an SUV collided on a two-lane road Tuesday afternoon in rural Dakota County leaving at least one person dead.

The crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. on Foliage Avenue north of W. 307th Street in Greenvale Township, not far from Northfield, Minn., the Dakota County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office confirmed the crash resulted in a death, but it did not say who died or if there were other injuries. No other details were immediately released.

The road was closed for a few hours as authorities investigated.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends who are mourning their loved one lost in this accident," FedEx said in a statement. "We are cooperating fully with investigating authorities."