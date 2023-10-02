Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

One person died and six others were taken to hospitals after a crash involving a Metro Transit bus and a pickup late Sunday in south Minneapolis.

Authorities have not said if the person who died was on the bus, in the truck or a pedestrian.

The D-Line bus was northbound on Chicago Avenue when it was struck by the pickup about 11 p.m. while crossing E. 25th Street, said Metro Transit spokesman Drew Kerr.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and ambulances took six people who were injured to hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, Kerr said.

The intersection remained closed for several hours as Metro Transit police and the State Patrol conduct a crash reconstruction and an investigation. The street reopened about 5:30 a.m. Monday.

The D-Line is a rapid transit line that runs between Brooklyn Center and the Mall of America.