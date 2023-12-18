Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

BUCHAREST, Romania — A boarding school building partially collapsed in central Romania on Monday, leaving one person dead and three injured, authorities said.

Emergency workers raced to find the four people in the rubble of the collapse in Odorheiu Secuiesc in Harghita County, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations said. The affected area was about 200 square meters (239 square yards).

All were recovered. Of the three survivors, one was seriously injured. ''The fourth victim did not respond to resuscitation efforts,'' authorities said.

They did not say what caused the collapse.

Photos of the scene shared by emergency authorities showed a collapsed portion of an old building's facade. Wooden beams and pillars were strewn amid rubble of bricks and mortar.