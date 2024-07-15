Three people were shot, one fatally, near a well-traveled intersection in northeast Minneapolis, officials said Monday.

Police said they have two women in custody in connection with the gunfire, which occurred about 9:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of NE. Central Avenue, just north of Lowry Avenue.

Officials have yet to release the identities of the victims or the suspects.

As for what sparked the gunfire, "preliminary information indicates there was an altercation between several individuals who were known to each other when shots were fired and three people were struck," a police statement read.

According to police:

Officers responded to reports of a shooting and saw a man on the ground with gunshot wounds. Emergency medical personnel took him to HCMC, where he died.

A vehicle that had left the scene was found by police about 2 miles to the south near Central Avenue and SE. 4th Street. A man and a woman were inside and had been been shot. They also were taken to HCMC by Emergency medical personnel. Police said both are expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips also can be submitted at CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous, and anyone providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.