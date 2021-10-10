MILWAUKEE — One woman died and two people were injured in a shooting on Milwaukee's north side.

The Journal Sentinel reports the shooting Saturday happened in the 3600 block of West Chambers Street, where a 30-year-old woman was fatally shot.

In the same incident, a 23-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound and is in "critical but stable" condition, according to Milwaukee police. Milwaukee police did not specify a gender. Also, a 44-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound and remains in stable condition, according to police.

Milwaukee Police do not have anyone in custody. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

The shooting follows multiple shootings late Thursday night. Three people died and one was injured following a shooting in the 1500 block of North 8th Street.

Roughly a half-mile away, five people were injured and an officer fired shots at a suspect.