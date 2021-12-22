Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with a look at how U.S. pro sports leagues are adapting to another surge in COVID cases. The NFL has tweaked its testing strategy to seemingly try to detect fewer cases. The NBA has no plans to pause, Commissioner Adam Silver said recently, and instead wants to play through it and live with COVID. The NHL isn't sending players to the Olympics and is on an extended break now. With data changing every day, what will be the final outcomes in this season?

5:00: Andrew Krammer joins Rand for the weekly Vikings film review, which tells a story that is both strange and familiar. The Vikings' offensive line struggled to protect Kirk Cousins on Monday, holding him to less than 100 yards passing. And Cousins didn't complete a single pass when pressured, a staggering repeat of his 0-for-pressure against Pittsburgh. And yet Minnesota won both of those games. It's both a testament to good play in other areas and a warning for what lies ahead.

18:00: My Least Favorite Team is My Favorite Team gets to the heart of Monday's game with this stunning conclusion: Was there one single play from the Vikings' win that made you excited?

33:00: A well-deserved honor for Lindsay Whalen.

