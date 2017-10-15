Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was knocked out of Sunday's game during his fourth pass, when Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr hit him shortly after he threw.

Rodgers, who completed 2 of 4 passes for 18 yards before exiting, was evaluated in Green Bay's medical tent and carted off the field. He suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder.

The Packers announced Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone shortly after halftime.

The Vikings defense rolled without Rodgers. Backup quarterback Brett Hundley threw an interception on his first pass, a tipped ball to cornerback Xavier Rhodes. Hundley was sacked twice and completed 4 of 8 passes for 43 yards, a touchdown and the pick in the first half.

Sometime during the first half, Barr suffered a concussion and he was ruled out during halftime. He had one tackle, a pass deflection and two quarterback hits against the Packers.

Packers cornerback Quentin Rollins was also forced from the game due to an ankle injury. His return is questionable.